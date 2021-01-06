Court sustains ‘no arrest  but summons’ for Bushiri: Extradition hearing set for March 8

Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has on Wednesday sustained its 20th November 2020 ruling which said that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, should appear before their extradition hearings through a way of summon not arrest.

The Court has also directed the extradition hearings begins on March and Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church head Prophet Bushiri and wife, Mary, should appear by way of summon not arrest.

State—through the Director of Public Prosecution—had applied to court to have the Bushiris arrested as they wait for the hearing but in his ruling Magistrate Viva Nyimba stopped the execution of the arrest and ordered that the Bushiri be summoned on March 8 for the beginning of their hearing.

Lawyer for Bushiri Wapona Kita said they welcome the ruling as the court has given a clear direction on the case.

“I am also happy that the State and the Court has assured us that my clients won’t face arrest but they will be appearing before the Court through a way of summons,” he said.

Director of Public Prosecutions Steve Kayuni also said the State is ready and is happy that the Court has given clear directions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares