Court sustains ‘no arrest  but summons’ for Bushiri: Extradition hearing set for March 8

January 6, 2021 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has on Wednesday sustained its  20th November  2020 ruling which said that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, should appear before their extradition hearings through a way of summon not arrest.

Prophet Bushiri: Will not face arrest but summoned to court for extradition hearing

The Court has also directed the extradition hearings begins on March and  Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)  church head  Prophet Bushiri and wife, Mary, should appear by way of summon not arrest.

State—through the Director of Public Prosecution—had applied to court to have the Bushiris arrested as they wait for the hearing but in his ruling Magistrate Viva Nyimba stopped the execution of the arrest and ordered that the Bushiri be summoned on March 8 for the beginning of their hearing.

Lawyer for Bushiri Wapona Kita said they welcome the ruling as the court has given a clear direction on the case.

“I am also happy that the State and the Court has assured us that my clients won’t face arrest but they will be appearing before the Court through a way of summons,” he said.

Director of Public Prosecutions Steve Kayuni also said the State is ready and is happy that the Court has given clear directions.

3 Comments
Northampton
Northampton
2 hours ago

This is a tumbuka affair. Kayuni, kita, bushiri, nyimba. Lets move the Hearing to Mzuzu. By the way, only a fool can extradite its national to a foreign land. If SA wants they Can charge bushiris in Malawi Courts

Tonse
Tonse
2 hours ago

I hope it’s not Ralph pulling the strings behind the scene.

Smart
Smart
2 hours ago
True

