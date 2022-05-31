Court to sentence niece defiler Andrew  Ngomwa on June 30

The High Court in Blantyre has set June aside 30, 2022 to hand down a jail sentence to former MASM Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Ngomwa, who was convicted of defiling his 15-year-old niece.

According to State prosecutor, Layna Kulesi, the ruling for the molester uncle, sex pet, Ngomwa will be based on the evidence that was provided in the magistrate court.

The State, defence lawyers and the Judge have agreed on the date.

Earlier, High Court Judge, Justice Ruth Chinangwa rejected the defence counsel’s plea to provide new submissions on the case.

Ngomwa was arrested in 2020 after revelations of the defilement went public and the news of his libidinous criminal act was awash on all social media platforms.

Magistrate Jean Kayira convicted Ngomwa of defilement and gross indecent practice in the presence of a child.

However, Ngomwa was acquitted on the charge of procuring defilement by administering drugs. His bail was revoked and he is currently remanded at Chichiri prison awaiting sentencing. The convict was living with the girl, his niece, in his house but when she went back home the girl’s mother noticed that the child was looking sick. The mother who is Ngomwa’s sister took the girl to hospital where tests revealed that the child had been defiled and infected with a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

