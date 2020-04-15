Covid-19 forces Misa-Malawi to cancel Press Freedom Day celebrations, elections

Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa)-Malawi Chapter has cancelled this year’s World Press Freedom Day celebrations as well as elections for its executive committee which were scheduled in May due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

On the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebrations, Misa Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga says the National Government Council (NGC) has agreed that the annual media awards and WPFD Freedom March be done alongside activities marking the Right to Know Day on September 28.

“All other deadlines and judging of entries will however proceed as planned,” she says.

She says debates that are usually conducted alongside WPFD activities be conducted on radio and television, as scheduled on May 3, with the membership and the general public participating through texts and phone calls.

On the Elective Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled for May 2, 2020, Ndanga says the NGC has agreed that all preparations should proceed as initially planned, which among others means that all those interested to contest for positions in the NGC should express interest by informing the Secretariat, saying the deadline is Friday, April 17, 2020.

“Those aspiring for positions of chairperson and vice chairperson should submit their manifestos before the said deadline,” she said.

She said the date for the elections will be announced in due course as the situation on Covid-19 improves.

“If the Covid-19 situation worsens, an online election may be considered,” says Ndanga.

She said this call is in line with Article VI, Section 6.5, subsection (iii) of the MISA Malawi Constitution which says:

“Members aspiring for positions of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson shall be required to announce their aspirations and submit their manifestos to the Secretariat at least 21 days before the day of elections.”

She says the secretariat shall in turn send the said manifestos to all members at least 14 days before the date of elections.

She said prospective candidates are required to submit their aspirations and manifestos to MISA Malawi Secretariat.

