Nankhumwa official bodyguard killed in road accident

A security bodyguard to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister Kondwani Nankhumwa, has been killed in a road accident.

Kamuzu International Airport police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde identified the bodyguard as police officer Sub/Inspector Ellias Yalu.

Yalu, 43, was killed in the road accident on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, according to Chitonde.

“He died after a car which he was driving collided with a truck when he was overtaking another car in Lumbadzi.

“He was in the company of his wife, Inness and their son, he was driving a motor vehicle registration number NA 1114 from Dowa turn off direction towards Lumbadzi trading center,” said Chitonde.

Chitonde said soon before arriving at Mkukula Primary School, Yalu wanted to overtake a motor vehicle registration number MJ 6049 Scania truck and in the process he hit the front offside tyre of the truck and swerved to extremely offside of the road where he overtuned several times.

The KIA police spokesperson said due to the impact, Yalu sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lumbadzi Health Center.

His wife, according to Chitonde, sustained a deep cut on her right lower leg with several bruises while their son escaped unhurt.

In attendance at the send off ceremony which took place at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) mortuary was the acting Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa, Namkhumwa, minister of Homeland security Nicholas Dausi and other police Officers from different formations within Lilongwe.

Burial of Sub Inspector Yalu will take place at his home village Chibuli in the area of Traditional Authority ( T/A ) Ndamela in Nsanje district.

Police in Lumbadzi has since reminded motorists to be mindful whenever driving with their cars to avoid such incidents.

