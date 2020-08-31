Covid-19 treatment centre project on course

Ministry of Health assistant director of clinical services Hastings Chiumia has expressed satisfaction with rehabilitation works at old Mzimba District Hospital which will be turned into a Covid-19 treatment centre.

The rehabilitation works are being done by Malawi Red Cross Society (MRC).

Chiumia expressed satisfaction with the quality of the structure, saying the treatement centre will help manage patients diagonised with the disease.

He said Red Cross which is funding the works with funding from Agricultural Transformation Initiatives (ATI) through Malawi Red Cross Society and Press Trust, “is a partner in need as it is playing a pivotal role in fighting against Covid-19 in the country.”

Chiumia said the rehabilitation works are of good quality because of collaboration and coordination that is there between MRC and Mzimba District Health Office in managing the project.

On his part, Red Cross communications and humanitarian diplomacy specialist, Felix Washon said his organisation will soon hand over the treatment centre to M’mbelwa District Council.

“We have already procured some Covid-19 equipment such as oxygen concentrator, mattress, beds, and wheelchairs among others,” said Washon.

Mmbelwa District Council acting Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Prince Chirwa applauded Rred Cross for supporting the council in rehabilitating the facility.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares