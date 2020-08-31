Mum with twin babies hail First Lady for rescue package 

A woman who recently gave birth to twin babies with acute malnutrition condition, Mkondawako Samson of Salima District, has expressed immense gratitude to First Lady Monica Chakwera for giving her cash and assorted items.

The donation included K200 000 cash, milk formula, nappies, blankets, wrappers (zitenje), face masks, squash, sugar, salt, clothes, bags of maize and beans.

Mkondawako, who said her condition and that of her twins — Chisomo (boy) and Chimwemwe (girl)— at Salima District Hospital was improving steadily, hailed the First Lady for the kind gesture, when she receivied the donation on Sunday.

“Blessed is the hand that giveth. I am so much grateful,” she said.

She said the donation will go a long way in improving her and the twin’s nutritional needs.

The First Lady presented the items through her chief adviser Macduff Phiri after learning from the social media about the serious condition of the lady and her twins.

Phiri said the First Lady got wind of Samson’s situation through the media and also learnt about what other concerned people have already done to help her.

“As a mother and in the spirit of umunthu, she decided to render her support, to complement what others have already done, including the Salima District Health Office and Social Welfare office,” said Phiri.

Salima district director of health and social services Johns Chise said malnutrition cases were common in the district; hence, called for the strengthening of the health systems, especially at community level to deal with the cases.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares