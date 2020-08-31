Silva’s move to Chelsea perfect fix for Lampard’s leaky defense

With the hopes of strengthening up their team and a title push ahead of next season, Premier League club Chelsea are now welcoming the latest player to be added to their ranks on a free transfer.

Chelsea have confirmed and announced the signing of prolific Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, who parted ways with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain to join as a free agent.

The Brazilian defender moved to Stamford Bridge after spending eight years with the French giants after their Champions League defeat to German club Bayern Munich in the final at Lisbon, Portugal.

Having been the club’s captain for a while, Silva was naturally the skipper for the match. He has now parted his ways with the club after lifting seven Ligue 1 titles, five French Cups, six French Super Cups, and also five Trophees des Champions. He was able to rack up to 315 appearances during his eight-year spell with the Ligue 1 giant scoring 17 goals and 5 assists, which is a lot for a centre-back. He was pivotal for the French club in achieving their domestic treble for the 2019/20 season.

The 35-year-old defender, who arrived at Stamford Bridge as a free agent, penned down a one-year deal with the Blues which includes an option to extend the contract by one additional season.

After acquiring the signatures of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Malang Sarr as a free agent, and Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, Silva became the club’s fifth successive signing of the summer. In addition to that, the club also made minor signings like Jimi Tauriainen, Xavier Mbuyamba, Malik Mothersille this same summer. Chelsea’s first four games in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign will be against Brighton, Liverpool, West Brom, and Crystal Palace, and predicting these football games could prove difficult for fans as they all want to know how their new signing will fare on their debut.

Speaking to the media after confirming the signing of the Brazil international, Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

“Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honors.”

Before joining PSG on a trophy haul, the Brazilian defender had formerly played for AC Milan in the Serie A for three years, joining the club during the 2009 winter to the summer of 2012. He helped the Italian club clinch the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana for the 2010/11 campaign. He was able to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world before signing for PSG.

His move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2012 was an expensive one as he was made the then-second-most expensive defender behind Rio Ferdinand following the €42 million paid to sign him.

While he was successful in club terms, Silva didn’t slack off for his country either as he was able to lift the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa America title in 89 appearances contributing seven goals in the process.

Chelsea finished fourth on the Premier League table last season and also ended up losing the FA Cup title to Arsenal in Frank Lampard’s first campaign as the Blues manager.

The signing of Thiago Silva to the Blues’ team will give them a much sturdy ground for a title push for the next campaign.

