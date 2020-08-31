Khuda continues to remain sidelined at Polokwana City

South African struggling Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen once again left out Malawian striker Khuda Muyaba from his squad on Sunday in a 0-0 draw against Celtic FC – coached by Malawian John Maduka – in the ABSA Premiership.

The 2019 Malawi’s golden boot award winner having netted 21 goals before signing a four-year contract with the South African out-fit , has not made the grade even on the bench since football restarted.

Instead, Muyaba has been watching the games as a mere spectator on the terraces.

However his fellow countryman, Dennis Chembezi has been in the first 11 for Polokwane.

On Sunday, Celtic and Polokwane City played out a goalless stalemate, the result sees the Rise and Shine remain bottom of the log.

