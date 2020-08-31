8 years jail for man who deposited fake K2 000 notes on Airtel Money

August 31, 2020

Mzuzu Magistrate’s Court has sentenced  Jackson Longwe, 25, to eight years imprisonment and fined him K3 million for possessing counterfeit bank notes.

Fake Malawi Kwacha with same serial number

Accoridng to  Mzuzu Police Station spokesperson Edith Kachitsa, on April 18 this year, Longwe deposited K100 000 fake currency in denomination of K2 0000 bank notes to two Airtel Money agents operating in Mzuzu City.

Longwe pleaded guilty and asked for leniency.

But State prosecutor Charles Chilala prayed for stiff punishment, arguing the crime was serious.

“His action breached  the trust Airtel Money agents have for their clients,” he said,

The court imposed a custodial sentence of eight years.

