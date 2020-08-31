Dedza Secondary School to celebrate platinum jubilee

Dedza Secondary School alumni are planning a platinum jubilee celebration for the institution on April 21 next year.

This will be the first jubilee celebration since the school opened in April 1951.

Some top government officials, including former presidents Bingu wa Mutharika (deceased) and Peter Mutharika as well as former Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe were educated at the institution.

In an interview, the organising committee chairperson Brigadier General Professor Dan Kuwali said preparations are underway and the committee is soliciting ideas from the alumni.

“The committee will flight adverts for the celebration and provide details of how members can contribute towards the event,” he said.

The alumni association’s chairperson, Haswell Solomon, said there are many people in both public and private sectors. He asked the former students to take part.

“Dedza is our pride. So, let’s join hands and make this celebration memorable,” he said.

Since its formation, the alumni association has supported the school in many ways, including providing desks, doing some renovations and motivating teachers and students with prizes for best performers.

On Saturday, the association engaged school management on what they feel can make the platinum jubilee a successful celebration.

During the interaction, the alumni association and the school management team agreed to jointly rehabilitate a 2.8 kilometre road to the school.

The school’s head teacher, Joseph Chiwoza, said the alumni helped to bring a lot change at the institution.

The alumni association also donated a movable podium decorated with the institution’s logo.

