Covid mmm yes, but dealing with corruption is what Malawians want now! 

Yes, coronavirus (Covid-19) is real: its hitting the economy and our society so bad and we are all anxious. None is certain as to when this pandemic will ease its grip on us.

However, taking a leaf from history, pandemics have never been a permanent scourge on humans.

The reason they haven’t been a permanent scourge is because humans have always devised mechanism to tame their fury either through vaccines or learning safer ways to live with them.

We know, of course, that currently the world is still far from developing a trusted vaccine to stop Covid-19.

However, we also know that, as I write, there are proven safety mechanisms that, if prudently implemented, we can trap this virus at a bay.

That is why we need to accept, as a nation, that this virus, at this stage, cannot be tamed by pushing drastic measures that is worsening the lives of our people.

We need to utilize safety mechanisms already proved to be effective and, at the same time, open the economy to ensure that our people are not dying from the disease but hunger and destitution.

What is shocking is that we seem, as a nation, to begin to accept that COVID-19 is our biggest threat and we have to surrender every inch of our energy to it.

It’s shocking to see how churches—who remain silent on billions that keep getting stolen from poor Malawians—go on offensive against the guideline limiting services to 10 people.

We are not against the position of the church. We are against their resolve to make every Malawian feel as if limiting services to 10 people is Malawi’s biggest challenge for now.

As a church, they must be honest with Malawians so that we don’t build a society that thrives on silly arguments.

It’s not just the church. We have heard from various organizations concentrating their energies on Covid-19 regulation which, as we argue, is secondary to the larger issues that keep this country down.

As Nyasa Times, we want to make it clear to President Lazarus Chakwera that Malawi’s biggest challenge, for now, is corruption related in three-fold:

One, closing all the loopholes that people in government exploit to loot Malawians; two, recovering every coin that was stolen from Malawians during all the previous regimes; and three, ensuring that every person who stole from Malawians face the wrath of the law.

Because of Tonse government recovers every loot from corruption, this country will have enough resources to manage Covid-19 both in protecting our health workers and, also, providing safety nets to the most vulnerable.

