Liverpool transfer targets

Liverpool have been virtually unplayable in the last few season; having just missed out on the league in 18/19 to Manchester City by a point, to winning the Champions League against Spurs, to winning both the Fifa Club World Cup and Super Cup and now finally fulfilling their dream of winning the Premier League this season after 30 years of hurt.

Winning 4 trophies in 13 months is a serious achievement and Jurgen Klopp will be seriously proud of his squad, however knowing him he won’t want to get complement and will want to continue their winning form.

Today we are here to look at their potential summer targets now that the summer window is open and how achievable they are.

Liverpool’s main target to add to their squad is none other than Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich.

A skilful and tricky midfielder, known for his breaking of the lines and immense dribbling, Thiago would be an impressive signing for the midfield three of Liverpool. 29 years old might oput some fans off him but Thiago’s ability really does speak for itself.

Thiago’s odds to move to Merseyside have recently been as short as 4/7 on the attached sites and at £30 million we think Klopp would be silly to miss out on this.

Liverpool are also looking to bring in some depth at the back with the interest in Jamal Lewis from Norwich. Bringing Lewis in would provide competition for Andy Robertson, and with them being under the same agency, it looks as if a deal is likely.He’s now out at 8/1 to sign for the Reds.

