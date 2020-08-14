Minister Usi says National Archives most abandoned services in Malawi government

Having only one vehicle operating the whole Malawi with its headquarters offices painted over 6 years ago, low funding and lack of space.

How can you expect such department to preserve the treasure of the country and operate effectively?

That was the question Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Dr Michael Usi asked on Thursday in Zomba when he visited National are archives headquarters.

Upon his visit to it’s head office, Usi described National Records and Archives Services as a place of great value as it hinges on crosscutting issues of national development.

Usi who was by then not yet known anything about this department until he visited to appreciate its value said there is a need to fully fund it and make use of the services for Malawi to develop.

“The department keeps the most important historical services for Malawi which can be used today to achieve our future development agenda,” he said.

He added that even lake Malawi disagreement between Malawi and Tanzania on ownership and boundaries would be resolved amicably if the two countries made use of this office.

“The office would provide detailed information on where Germany and Britain made boundaries regarding lake Malawi,” said Usi.

On why the services are regarded as useless to Malawians, he said lack of knowledge on its importance had for many years government not made full use of resources information found there hence providing low funding.

However, Usi urged officers to make proper strategies on how they can market their services to attract more funds from government, partners and international donors.

“One of the best way to market yourself is use of the media to reach many people with viable strategies,” he added.

The minister also visited Tourism office in the district which shares the same office within national archives office because it doesn’t have an office in the district covering Zomba, Machinga and Balaka.

Director of National Records and Archives Services Paul Lihoma said despite the challenges the office face, what are available there are of great value to the national socio economic development.

Lihoma said what remains is to support the office and make use of information to national development.

He believes that the visit by the minister will bear fruits especially by considering the office with resources and expand the office.

