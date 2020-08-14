Number of ‘dobadobas’ going down at Directorate of Road Traffic

The number of middlemen who used to roam the grounds of the Directorate of Road Traffic Safety Services (DRTSS) in Lilongwe has gone down because DRTSS officers are refusing to assist any one who is not the owner or a registered proxy.

The Malawi Traffic System was upgraded in 2015 and according to reports it has managed to seal all the loopholes that the middlemen used to circumvent to beat the system.

According to investigations done by some local papers a couple of years ago some middlemen could get COF and licences in the absence of a real owner.

The presence of middlemen in DRTSS premises has been a problem the organization has been grappling with for a long time but with the upgrading of MalTIS officials can heave a sigh of relief.

Director of Road Traffic and Safety Services Fergus Gondwe said a number of interventions have been put in place including introduction of uniforms for all staff members for easy identification.

Gondwe also disclosed that the introduction of the corruption prevention policy and client service charter have also gone a long way in ridding their premises of dobadobas country wide.

“In all our offices information is now handy and posters are in strategic places containing all the relevant information on how much each service costs. We have also introduced a toll free line so that anybody who suspects that our officers are involved in corruption must report,” said Gondwe.

He also disclosed that management has been urging members of staff to keep their integrity by not engaging in corrupt practices and that anyone caught in the malpractice will face the consequences.

Recently, Minister of Transport and Publc Works, Sidick Mia visited the DRTSS offices where he saw for himself how services are being offered during a familiarization tour.

