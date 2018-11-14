Cracking the ‘Prophetic Codes’: Bushiri launches 6 books, now 33 published in 4 years

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri launched six books on Tuesday at Emperors Palace in South Africa making him one of Africa’s leading authors.

With a credit of 33 books, so far, and published in 4 years, Bushiri ranks as one of the most published versatile authors not just in Malawi but across Africa.

The six books he launched are mostly about his spiritual revelations in areas of prophecy, business, money and communication.

The titles of the books are: Prophetic Codes, Prophetic Gates, Sleeping Near the Arch, Mysteries Surrounding Your Money, Crafts of Effective Public Speaking and The Names of God.

Speaking during a press briefing after the launch, Bushiri said he has launched 6 books together because the books covers a variety of topics.

He added: “I want to interact with people through meeting their varying needs of knowledge acquisition.”

Bushiri also said writing has always been part of him because he believes that if one want to attain immortality in this life, being an author is key.

The books, currently, can be found in all ECG Church branches across the world.

However, from January the books will also be distributed in key airport bookstores.

