Mutharika to miss Chikaonda burial, directs military honours for Malawi  ex-financial Czar

November 14, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

President Peter Mutharika is not going to attend the funeral of former Cabinet minister and corporate executive Mathews Chikaonda has been deferred from this Friday to an unspecified date due to other technicalities and has instead delegated minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu.

Prof Mathews Chikaonda: His funeral programme is being revised

Office of the President and Cabinet says Chikaonda will be buried with full mitary honours as a former cabinet minister.

The OPC says the remains of Chikaonda are expected to arrive at Kamuzu International Airport on a date to be announced in due course.

Chikaonda died after a long battle with cancer.

Initially, the body of Chikaonda—who died on October 30 in the United States of America—was scheduled to be repatriated home through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Thirsday before proceeding to his home, Tembetembe Village, Traditional Authority Kachindamoto at Mtakataka in Dedza for burial on Friday.

Yacinta Chikaonda, sister to the eminent economist, said new arrangements are being worked out as to when to fly out the remains, saying new dates for burial in Mtakataka will be announced later.

Chikaonda served the country in key positions as Reserve Bank Governor from 1995 before a brief stint in politics as Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development following his appointment in 2000.

In April 2002, Chikaonda—who is survived by a wife and three children—was appointed Press Corporation Limited group chief executive officer, a position he held until his retirement in December 2016.

Born on August 8 1954, he held a doctor of philosophy (PhD) in finance from the University of Massachusetts, USA; a master of business administration (MBA) from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; bachelor of arts degree from the Council for National Academic Awards at Huddersfield University in the United Kingdom and a diploma in business studies from The Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

He also served as professor of finance at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada between 1988 and 1994 before his appointment as RBM deputy governor in 1994.

Professional Simurai
Guest
Professional Simurai

eminent economist my foot, he killed companies under PRESSCORP from 32 to just 15 and he made 13 of them technically insolvent PTC, CARSBERG, MTL MALDECO, among others he fought to kill MTL so he can promote TNM ant yet TNM was an MTL child, the guy was just too pompous and overated for nothing, when you look here what is new about his credentials?,they way he was treated as if his certificates were made in heaven!!!!! everyone has such certificates, this is a guy who even failed to go University thanks to Board of Governors where he earned a… Read more »

18 minutes ago
Dickens Richard Ngoma
Guest
Dickens Richard Ngoma

Oh my former Boss at The RBM! What a great loss to our country! May his soul rest in Peace!

19 minutes ago
Hama
Guest
Hama

Ife timadziwa kuti mkuluyu sapita ku maliro sign ya matchona.

42 minutes ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Why burial with military honours, and why the need for the president to be there? Ndi m’bale wache?

44 minutes ago

