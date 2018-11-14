UTM ‘Kuwala Night’ in UK this Saturday for fundraising

November 14, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

The  newly-formed UTM party which is promoting the presidential bid of its leader Vice-President Saulos Chilima in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections has a fundraising dinner and dance organised by its UK Diaspora members on Saturday night  dubbed Kuwala Night.

The UTM UK wing organising the ‘Kuwala Night’ said the event will be held  will be held in Bradford, England at the Cedar Court Hotel.

They expect to raise money and contribute to the party in Malawians it prepares to hold its first elective convention which was initially scheduled for November 9 2018, but has since been postponed to early next month.

The ‘Kuwala Night’ will have a three-course meal and dance.

