Criminal break into police chief’s house in Karonga

Malawi Police Service in Karonga have arrested a 28-year-old man for breaking into a house of the police officer-in-charge and going away with K600, 000 worth of property.

Police spokesperson in the north Peter Kalaya said Steven Msukwa broke the back door of Brenant Chinanda, the officer-in-charge of Karonga police station.

“He used some tools to break the back door and he managed to enter the house where he stole various items worth over K600, 000. But we have managed to arrest him and he will be brought in court to answer the charges of burglary and theft,” said Kalaya.

In Mangchi, the police are keeping in custody a 25-year-old primary school teacher for having sex with a minor, a 14-year-old girl whom he has since impregnated.

Mangochi police spokesperson Maida said the teacher Sandress Madando had been in love affair with the girl since April last year.

“When she fell pregnant, the girl told her parents that it was her teacher who had impregnated her, and she identified the teacher as Madando,” said Maida.

He said Madando will be brought to court to answer charges of defiling a minor

