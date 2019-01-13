Chihana expels ‘sell out’ Mwenifumbo from Aford party

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president, Enock Chihana, has denied to mend his relationship with Karonga Central parliamentarian, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, insisting the latter will remain his “hardcore enemy” as long as he is still in politics because he is a “sell-out” politician.

Chihana and Mwenifumbo have been at war since the latter challenged the former for the party’s presidency last year.

The two held separate indabas in which each one of them claimed to be the rightful party president.

The matter went to the courts where Judge Charles Mkandawire advised the party to hold a fresh convention which Chihana has rubbished and instead announced Saturday that AFORD will go into an alliance with former President Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP).

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Chihana said Mwenifumbo and his supporters will not be part of the alliance.

But Mwenifumbo is on record having said that he recognizes Chihana’s presidency and that there is need for reconciliation for the party to make headway progress.

Chihana has not been forthcoming to the idea.

He said that in order to boost the AFORD alliance with PP, he has sourced K35 million to create new party structures in all the districts, arguing the old structures were poisonous to the party.

Said Chihana: “I will not allow aspirants who supported Mwenifumbo. I will not allow anybody who planned my downfall. I want everyone who wanted me out to be fired from the party.

“Some of you have been asking the day I will meet Honourable Mwenifumbo. That leave it to me. I know how to deal with him. I will meet him when I say I will meet him. My heart is still in pain therefore I don’t want to meet him in this state. I will let you know when but do not force it on me. It might be after elections.”

But in a recent interview Mwenifumbo vowed not to leave AFORD till he retired in politics.

Mwenifumbo also told Nyasa Times that he will stand on AFORD ticket as a legislator for Karonga Central constituency and that he is ready to compete with anyone in primaries.

“What I know is that I am an eligible member of AFORD. No one can fire me unless I do something against the party’s constitution,” said Mwenifumbo.

Owen Mumba who is a former chairperson for a grouping that has been and is fighting to strengthen the party known as Revamp AFORD Movement (RAMO) described Chihana’s decision as “insane and undemocratic.”

Mumba said that the decision is simply meant to block Mwenifumbo and his supporters from contesting in positions.

“We still waiting for a fresh convention as ordered by the court. We wonder where Chihana got K35 million while he told you the media that the convention has failed due to financial crisis. In short we shall come up with a joint statement soon,” said Mumba.

