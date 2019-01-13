Kaliati blasts govt for ‘shoddy works’ on development projects: ‘DPP will be washed away on May 21’

United Transformation Movement (UTM) secretary general Patricia Kaliati has said several bridges on main roads have been washed away, saying this was due to shoddy works.

Heavy rains on Thursday washed away a bridge in Kawale, a multimillion bridge which had just been constructed by Sawa Group, a Kenyan construction firm.

“This government is very corrupt, the washing away of the bridge is due to shoddy works of the bridge due to corruption, this DPP government will be washed away during the May 21 elections,” she said.

She was speaking in Salima north west during a political rally which UTM president Saulos Chilima held in the area whose member of parliament is Jessie Kabwila who has just defected from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to UTM.

Kaliati said most of development projects, including roads and bridges, are done at supersonic speed just for political campaign purposes.

She said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will not get back into the government after the May 21 elections, saying the DPP has failed Malawians and the voters would instead go for Chilima and his UTM whom he said have lined up major development programs for the country.

The UTM secretary general said Chilima would fight and end corruption in the country, saying he has the zeal to do so.

Kaliati told the gathering that UTM has a priority to end hunger in the district which has abundant water flowing in Lake Malawi to ensure that every individual gets three meals a day.

She rebuked government for selling a bag of maize at K8 500 when vendors are selling it at a cheaper price.

