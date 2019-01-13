GENET supports over 100 school girls with bicycles in Dowa

Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) has assisted over 100 girls with bicycles in Dowa District since 2017, to ease their mobility to and from school.

This is a way of promoting girls education in the district.

In an interview on Saturday in the district, GENET Project Officer, Biata Kadammanja said her organisation decided to provide bicycles to the girls after realising the long distance they covered to reach their respective schools.

“As an organisation, we observed that providing bursaries to girls is not enough as some of them struggle to reach their schools due to long distances.

“With this, we thought of addressing the challenge by providing bicycles to girls who stay far from their schools,” Kadammanja said.

GENET is also providing bursaries to over 200 girls in the district through its Improving Secondary Education in Malawi (ISEM) Project. The project aims at keeping girls in school.

Kadammanja further explained that through the project, some girls have returned into class.

“Through our project, we have brought back a number of girls to school, including those who dropped out due to pregnancies and lack of school fees and learning materials,” she said.

One of the ISEM Project beneficiaries, a form 4 student at Chibanzi Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in the district, Halima Banda commended GENET for its support, saying it would help girls to achieve their dreams.

“GENET should continue supporting girls; this will help us to achieve our different goals after completing education. As for me, I would like to be a journalist,” she said.

Chibanzi CDSS Head teacher, Jonathan Banda hailed the project’s support, saying it has increased girls’ enrollment at the school.

GENET is implementing ISEM Project in six districts across the country namely Dowa, Mchinji and Kasungu among others. The project is funded by European Union (EU) in partnership with Oxfam-Malawi.

