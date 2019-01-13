JB hits at DPP govt for failure to finish projects

Former president Joyce Banda has blasted the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for failing to continue with development projects which her party initiated during her rule.

Banda cited the Jenda-Edingeni road, the Mzimba-Eswazini-Kafukule road.

She said this on Saturday in Mzimba where she held a rally.

Banda said it was the duty of the government to finish all development projects regardless of which leader initiated.

She also warned traditional leaders against being used as hand-clappers.

“You should not be used as hand-clappers for a failed government and failed leadership. Just be principled,” she said.

Banda said once voted back into office, her administration would end the quota system, the system of selecting students into public universities, saying this denies an opportunity for bright students in the north to secure places in public universities.

But Information spokesperson Henry Mussa said Banda should not personalize and politicize development projects.

He said the government makes thorough plans for any development projects, saying the government is a contentious process therefore all projects are taken care of regardless of which leader initiated them.

