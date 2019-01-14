Chakwera says MCP will track down Njaunju, Chasowa killers

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has said his administration will ensure attainment of universal human rights promising to ensure logical conclusion of murder cases of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official Issa Njaunju and University of Malawi student Robert Chasowa.
Chakwera, who is also leader of Opposition in Parliament, said the MCP -led government will ensure to take responsibility and duty to administer justice to everyone without fear, favour or discrimination.
Speaking on Saturday at Kasiya Community ground in Lilongwe, during a political rally, Chakwera together with his first vice president Sidik Mia, said he will ensure there is justice for Njaunju and Chasowa.
Njaunju was found dead on July 4 2015 with his body half-buried near Lilongwe River and his Toyota Hilux double-cabin vehicle burnt to ashes behind the presidential villas in Lilongwe.
Chasowa was on September 24 2011 found dead at The Polytechnic campus in Blantyre with a deep cut in his head.
Police declared his death as suicide, claiming he had jumped to his death from a high rise building, but this claim was contradicted by a postmortem report that said he had been murdered.
Chakwera reiterated his criticism of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it has failed Malawians and pointed at increased corruption within senior ranks of government and State owned enterprises such as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) as more worrying.
Yapakampeni imeneyiyi manyazi muona munakatsutsabe
Mutumbuka you are spot-on. Ex Reverend waiwalanso tracking albino killers. Kuyankhula kosonyeza ndale zothana is EMUSIPI trademark since 1964. Being a former Reverend does not make one different.
Not only that you should start auditing for the past 15 years the tenders given to Indians Malawians etc…. they exploited Malawi like there mothers country put them under life jail as people have died because of them some names are here
Mulli , Faruk gani , Shabir gani, lido electrical, Karim batatawala
Imtiaz master the Julie family Kasmany family and the Mataya families the og big time crooks arrest all this bastards and hang them then only then we shall say mcp has done something
The former Reverend Fake Accent Lazarus Chakwera should actually start with a step earlier – tracking the killers of the late Aaron Gadama, Dick Matenje, Twaibu Sangala and David Chiwanga to clean up its hands that still drop with innocent blood.