Chakwera says MCP will track down Njaunju, Chasowa killers

January 14, 2019 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has said his administration will ensure attainment of universal human rights promising to ensure logical conclusion of murder cases of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official Issa Njaunju and University of Malawi student Robert Chasowa.

Chakwera: I will ensure justice for all

Chakwera rally at Kasiya

Chakwera, who is also leader of Opposition in Parliament,  said the MCP -led government will ensure to take  responsibility and duty to administer justice to everyone without fear, favour or discrimination.

Speaking on Saturday at Kasiya Community ground in Lilongwe, during a political rally, Chakwera  together with his first vice president Sidik Mia, said he will ensure there is justice for Njaunju and Chasowa.

Njaunju was found dead on July 4 2015 with his body half-buried near Lilongwe River and his Toyota Hilux double-cabin vehicle burnt to ashes behind the presidential villas in Lilongwe.

Chasowa was on September 24 2011 found dead at The Polytechnic campus in Blantyre with a deep cut in his head.

Police declared his death as suicide, claiming he had jumped to his death from a high rise building, but this claim was contradicted by a postmortem report that said he had been murdered.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, we need these cases concluded and those who took part killing these innocent souls arrested justice should not only favour few people,” Chakwera said.
He said it is sad that people who steal goats and chickens are speedly prosecuted leaving out these gruesome murders.
Chakwera,  who is also the Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North West constituency,  emphasised on improving agriculture, establishment of factories and total war against corruption as the base of changing Malawi.
He said that his MCP government will change the fiscal year for the country in May, from current 1st July to 1st April as it was in the Kamuzu era so that agricultural commodities buyer (ADMARC) is being given enough time and resources to buy and sell different commodities.
He told the gathering that his government will establish factories of which some will be fertiliser companies so that the commodity becomes cheaper.
The MCP leader talked tough on Farm Input Subsidy coupons saying they have taken away the respect of chiefs and that his government will ensure the respect is back on chiefs by ending the coupon system and introduce the universal subsidy so that fertiliser is cheaper to every Malawian.

Chakwera reiterated his criticism of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it has failed Malawians and pointed at increased corruption within senior ranks of government and State owned enterprises such as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) as more worrying.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
kalembeni kanthaweDulliJawadu aliMutumbuka Mwenecho Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
kalembeni kanthawe
Guest
kalembeni kanthawe

Yapakampeni imeneyiyi manyazi muona munakatsutsabe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Dulli
Guest
Dulli

Mutumbuka you are spot-on. Ex Reverend waiwalanso tracking albino killers. Kuyankhula kosonyeza ndale zothana is EMUSIPI trademark since 1964. Being a former Reverend does not make one different.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Jawadu ali
Guest
Jawadu ali

Not only that you should start auditing for the past 15 years the tenders given to Indians Malawians etc…. they exploited Malawi like there mothers country put them under life jail as people have died because of them some names are here
Mulli , Faruk gani , Shabir gani, lido electrical, Karim batatawala
Imtiaz master the Julie family Kasmany family and the Mataya families the og big time crooks arrest all this bastards and hang them then only then we shall say mcp has done something

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mutumbuka Mwenecho
Guest
Mutumbuka Mwenecho

The former Reverend Fake Accent Lazarus Chakwera should actually start with a step earlier – tracking the killers of the late Aaron Gadama, Dick Matenje, Twaibu Sangala and David Chiwanga to clean up its hands that still drop with innocent blood.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes