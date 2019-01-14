Chakwera says MCP will track down Njaunju, Chasowa killers

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has said his administration will ensure attainment of universal human rights promising to ensure logical conclusion of murder cases of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official Issa Njaunju and University of Malawi student Robert Chasowa.

Chakwera, who is also leader of Opposition in Parliament, said the MCP -led government will ensure to take responsibility and duty to administer justice to everyone without fear, favour or discrimination.

Speaking on Saturday at Kasiya Community ground in Lilongwe, during a political rally, Chakwera together with his first vice president Sidik Mia, said he will ensure there is justice for Njaunju and Chasowa.

Njaunju was found dead on July 4 2015 with his body half-buried near Lilongwe River and his Toyota Hilux double-cabin vehicle burnt to ashes behind the presidential villas in Lilongwe.

Chasowa was on September 24 2011 found dead at The Polytechnic campus in Blantyre with a deep cut in his head.

Police declared his death as suicide, claiming he had jumped to his death from a high rise building, but this claim was contradicted by a postmortem report that said he had been murdered.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, we need these cases concluded and those who took part killing these innocent souls arrested justice should not only favour few people,” Chakwera said. He said it is sad that people who steal goats and chickens are speedly prosecuted leaving out these gruesome murders.

Chakwera, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North West constituency, emphasised on improving agriculture, establishment of factories and total war against corruption as the base of changing Malawi.

He said that his MCP government will change the fiscal year for the country in May, from current 1st July to 1st April as it was in the Kamuzu era so that agricultural commodities buyer (ADMARC) is being given enough time and resources to buy and sell different commodities.

He told the gathering that his government will establish factories of which some will be fertiliser companies so that the commodity becomes cheaper.

The MCP leader talked tough on Farm Input Subsidy coupons saying they have taken away the respect of chiefs and that his government will ensure the respect is back on chiefs by ending the coupon system and introduce the universal subsidy so that fertiliser is cheaper to every Malawian.

Chakwera reiterated his criticism of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it has failed Malawians and pointed at increased corruption within senior ranks of government and State owned enterprises such as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) as more worrying.

