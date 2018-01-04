Crisis at Masters Security as players threaten not to play CAF over allowances 

Trouble is brewing at Masters Security FC following players demand for their game bonuses close to K1 million with an ultimatum of seven days to their management or they will boycott games in the African confederation cup.

One senior player, who opted not to have his name disclosed, told Nyasa Times each player is being owed K450 000.

“We have agreed not to report for training to prepare for CAF unless they settle our game bonuses. Imagine the club owes us game bonuses for four games,” said the player.

He added that some players are yet to receive their signing fee.

“This is not football and we feel enough is enough. We have agreed that we are not even taking part in CAF stop unless they give us our money. How are we going to survive without money. We have responsibilities in looking after our families, paying bills,” he said.

Nyasa Times understands that the angry and frustrated players have been supported by technical panel.

“I thought they said we have sponsors. Where are they if the club cannot give us our game bonuses and. Things are not rosy here and if the club will fail to give us our money, they should forget to see us taking part in CAF,” said the player.

Masters Security Services FC General Secretary, Zacharia Nyirenda, was quoted in the press when the team failed to honour their last fixture against Nyasa Big Bullets that indeed the club owes the players money.

The club announced a whooping budget of K120 million for last season, sending a message that they mean serious business.

The Lilongwe side also bought a bus for the team.

