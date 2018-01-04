Madonna announce plans to build four schools in Malawi this year

US pop queen Madonna has announced plans to build four new schools in Malawi in 2018 to bring eduction to thousands more children as her charity Raising Malawi will be teaming up with buildOn bringing total number of school blocks to 14.

The 59-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to reveal her plans when she posted a photo of herself with a group of children from Malawi asking her followers to “be the change [they] want to see in the world” .

She captioned the photo: “This year we’ll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi.”

Madonna posted: “Let’s start 2018 off right!”

The singer adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009 respectively and twins Esther and Stella Mwale earlier this year. She has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

Madonna established the non-profit Raising Malawi charity in 2006 to provide health and education, particularly for girls. The charity has built 10 schools in Malawi, according to its website.

Last year the singer opened a children’s hospital named after her adopted daughter Mercy James.

