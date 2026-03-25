Critics Demand Action as Pressure Mounts on Peter Mutharika Over Amaryllis Hotel Deal

Critics are piling pressure on President Peter Mutharika to move beyond assurances and take decisive action over the controversial purchase of Amaryllis Hotel, warning that failure to act will reinforce public distrust in the fight against corruption.

Despite the President’s recent declaration that he will not shield any corrupt officials and is closely following the ongoing inquiry by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, critics say such statements are no longer enough in the face of mounting evidence and public concern.

Executive Director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency, Willy Kambwandira, says Malawians expect action—not rhetoric—arguing that the transaction bears hallmarks of fraud and demands full transparency.

He warns that repeated promises without tangible outcomes have eroded public confidence, especially in cases involving significant public resources and suspected abuse of office. Kambwandira insists the inquiry must proceed without political interference and should expose every detail of the contractual, financial and decision-making processes behind the deal.

Echoing the same concerns, Michael Kaiyatsa, who chairs the Human Rights Defenders Coalition, says Malawians—particularly contributors to the pension fund—are demanding full accountability for everyone involved, regardless of status or political connections.

Kaiyatsa says the scandal presents a critical test for the Mutharika administration, warning that anything short of firm action will confirm growing fears that corruption is tolerated when it benefits those in power. He notes that the public is increasingly frustrated with high-profile scandals that dominate headlines but rarely result in consequences.

As the inquiry unfolds, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi has stepped in, announcing its own independent investigation targeting its members who participated in the valuation of the hotel.

ICAM president Daniel Jere says the probe will assess whether there was any professional misconduct, guided by international ethical standards and the institute’s disciplinary framework. He stresses that any wrongdoing will be dealt with firmly to protect public trust and uphold professional integrity.

Meanwhile, leaked documents have intensified scrutiny, revealing sharp discrepancies in the hotel’s valuation and negotiation process. The property’s owners, Yusuf Investments Limited, initially pegged the hotel’s value at K185 billion, citing its status as a unique five-star facility with consistent returns since 2022.

However, records show that the Public Service Pension Trust Fund, chaired by Chizaso Eric Nyirongo, entered negotiations at K110 billion before a series of concessions brought the price down through K160 billion, K150 billion and K132 billion—eventually settling at K128.75 billion after what documents describe as a “midway” compromise sealed by a handshake between negotiating teams.

The unfolding revelations have only deepened public suspicion, with critics arguing that the deal raises serious questions about procurement integrity, value for money and whether public officials acted in the best interest of pension contributors.

With the inquiry still underway, the spotlight now firmly shifts back to the President—whose next move, critics say, will determine whether his administration’s anti-corruption stance is real or merely rhetorical.

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