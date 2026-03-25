Singini Ruled Out of Four Nations Tournament Blow

Mighty Wanderers and Malawi National Football Team midfield engine, Blessings Singini, has been ruled out of the 25-man squad for the Mukuru Four Nations Tournament set for Francistown, Botswana, from March 28 to 31, 2026.

Malawi coach Kalisto Pasuwa confirmed the development during a media briefing when he unveiled the final squad.

Singini, who featured prominently for Malawi at both the COSAFA and CHAN tournaments and was instrumental in the midfield, misses out after a recent bout of malaria. The Wanderers star was also named best midfielder in the domestic league last season.

“Singini was part of us, but unfortunately he had malaria for about seven days. We had to send him home because with only a few days before the tournament, regaining full fitness would have been difficult,” said Pasuwa.

Despite the setback, Pasuwa said the tournament offers a crucial testing ground for the squad he is shaping alongside his technical panel ahead of upcoming AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

Malawi will face regional giants Zambia national football team in the opening semi-final, while hosts Botswana national football team take on Zimbabwe national football team in the other last-four clash.

Winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the final, while the losing sides will battle it out for third place.

“We know Zambia is a powerhouse in Southern Africa, but we are going there to compete. We respect their history, but we are focused on our mission,” Pasuwa added.

The Malawi squad includes 17 foreign-based players and eight locally based players.

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