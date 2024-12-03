Critics slam Chakwera for playing “Tactic Games” to render ACB useless

President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to extend the term of Hilary Chilomba as acting director general (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sparked outrage, with critics accusing the president of employing delaying tactics to weaken the anti-corruption body.

The move comes amidst allegations that Chilomba lacks the qualifications required for the position, and it has fueled suspicions that the President is intentionally stalling the appointment of a substantive DG.

A Controversial Extension

Chilomba’s initial six-month term as acting DG expired on Saturday, December 2, 2024, but President Chakwera reappointed him to the position on the same day. The extension, according to presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda, is meant to allow the Office of the Ombudsman to conclude its investigation into the legality of the process used to shortlist candidates for the ACB DG position.

However, legal experts and governance analysts have condemned the reappointment, citing Section 6B (8) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA), which stipulates that an acting DG must be a “suitably qualified person.” Critics argue that Chilomba’s qualifications are under scrutiny, making his appointment legally and ethically questionable.

Legal expert Justin Dzonzi was unequivocal: “If the allegations are that the deputy director general is unqualified, he cannot act in the position. The law requires the person acting to meet the same qualifications as the substantive officeholder.”

Dzonzi also emphasized that the CPA’s six-month limit on an acting DG was designed to ensure the ACB always has a substantive leader capable of executing its critical mandate.

“A Bureau Left in Limbo”

The delay in appointing a substantive DG, following the expiration of Martha Chizuma’s contract on May 31, 2024, has effectively paralyzed the ACB’s ability to carry out its anti-corruption mission.

Under Sections 11 and 12 of the CPA, the ACB DG has the exclusive authority to authorize investigations and prosecutions. The continued reliance on an acting DG whose qualifications are under scrutiny risks rendering the bureau powerless.

Governance watchdogs have voiced their frustration. Willy Kambwandira, executive director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), lambasted the reappointment as a sign of insincerity. “The President’s decision lacks honesty and demonstrates an effort to render the ACB useless. These tactics only weaken the bureau and the fight against corruption,” he said.

A Pattern of Stalling?

Critics argue that this latest maneuver reflects a broader pattern by Chakwera to undermine anti-corruption efforts. The president’s failure to appoint a qualified, substantive DG for more than six months has drawn sharp criticism from civil society and the legal community.

Malawi Law Society president Patrick Mpaka previously highlighted that after the expiry of the six-month acting period, the President is obligated to appoint another acting DG for a maximum of six months. However, critics say the President is exploiting legal loopholes to delay substantive leadership at the ACB.

Public Confidence at Stake

The controversy comes at a time when public trust in Malawi’s institutions is already eroding due to high-profile corruption scandals and perceived lack of political will to address graft. The ACB, once seen as a key pillar in the fight against corruption, is now viewed by many as a toothless institution caught in a web of political interference.

By failing to prioritize a permanent DG, President Chakwera risks deepening public cynicism about his administration’s commitment to combating corruption.

A Nation Demands Accountability

With Malawi facing mounting economic and social challenges, the need for a strong, independent, and effective anti-corruption bureau has never been greater. Yet, the continued delays and controversies surrounding the ACB’s leadership threaten to undermine its mission.

As the Ombudsman’s investigation continues, Malawians are left questioning whether President Chakwera’s decisions reflect genuine governance challenges—or deliberate tactics to shield his administration from scrutiny. Either way, the consequences for the nation’s anti-corruption fight could be profound.

