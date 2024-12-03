Kabambe challenges Chakwera to engage Amwenye in tackling economic crisis

UTM leader Dalitso Kabambe has issued a heartfelt plea to President Lazarus Chakwera, urging him to take decisive action to address Malawi’s worsening economic crisis. Speaking amidst rising frustration over the country’s spiraling fuel and fertilizer shortages, Kabambe called for immediate collaboration with the local business community, particularly the Amwenye (Malawian citizens of Asian descent), to devise practical and transparent solutions.

“A Time for Action, Not Propaganda”

In his remarks, Kabambe emphasized that his appeal was not driven by political rivalry but by a genuine concern for Malawians who are struggling to make ends meet.

“This is not about propaganda or negativity,” Kabambe stated. “It’s about addressing the real issues that are affecting our people. The fertilizer and fuel crises are urgent matters that require immediate attention. We cannot continue with the current approach.”

Engaging the Business Community

Kabambe highlighted the crucial role of the private sector, particularly the Amwenye, in stabilizing the economy. He urged the Chakwera administration to engage these stakeholders in crafting domestic solutions that can alleviate the economic strain.

“Our Asian brothers and sisters have always been key players in our economy,” Kabambe noted. “It is imperative that we work with them in a manner that is transparent, sincere, and corruption-free. Together, we can pave a path toward recovery and prosperity.”

A Call for Transparency and Unity

Kabambe did not shy away from calling out corruption, which he identified as a major barrier to economic progress. He urged the government to ensure all interventions are above board, stressing that integrity and unity are critical to overcoming the current challenges.

“Malawians have suffered enough,” he declared. “We need leadership that prioritizes transparency and inclusivity, leaving no room for corrupt practices. Our unity and commitment to integrity will be the keys to creating a brighter future for all.”

Economic Crisis Deepens

Kabambe’s plea comes as Malawi grapples with soaring commodity prices, persistent fuel shortages, and dwindling agricultural productivity due to a lack of affordable fertilizer. The economic turbulence has fueled public discontent and increased calls for government accountability.

The Chakwera administration has faced criticism for its handling of the crises, with many accusing the government of failing to provide timely and sustainable solutions. Kabambe’s call for action is the latest in a series of appeals from opposition leaders and civil society organizations urging the President to prioritize economic reforms.

“United We Stand, Divided We Fall”

In closing, Kabambe underscored the importance of unity in addressing Malawi’s challenges. “We cannot afford to be divided,” he said. “United we stand, divided we fall. Let’s work hand in hand to create a brighter future for all Malawians.”

With the nation’s economy hanging in the balance, Kabambe’s message serves as both a challenge and an invitation to the Chakwera administration to rise above politics and prioritize the needs of the people.

