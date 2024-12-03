APM allegedly orders ‘No Primaries’ in incumbent DPP MPs’ constituencies, Namalomba says ‘its fake news’

Reports are circulating that former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika (APM) has allegedly instructed the party to forgo primary elections in constituencies where the DPP currently has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The rumored directive, reportedly aimed at rewarding loyalty and ensuring stability within the party, has sparked controversy among DPP members and aspirants vying for parliamentary seats in the upcoming 2025 general elections.

However, party spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has refuted the rumors and labeled the reports as “fake news,” urging supporters to disregard them entirely.

The rumors have caused unease among some party members, particularly aspiring candidates who are eager to challenge incumbents in next year’s general election.

Speaking to Capital FM, Namalomba dismissed the allegations outright.

“This is fake news meant to destabilize the party,” he said. “As a party, we follow democratic principles, and any decision regarding primaries is made transparently and in the best interest of our members.”

He reassured party followers that the DPP remains committed to holding fair and inclusive primary elections in all constituencies, regardless of whether they are currently represented by DPP MPs.

Despite Namalomba’s reassurances, the rumors have already fueled tensions within the party. Aspiring candidates in constituencies with sitting MPs have expressed concern, calling for an official statement from the party’s leadership to clarify the matter.

One aspirant, speaking anonymously, said: “If this is true, it would be undemocratic. Every party member deserves an equal opportunity to contest in the primaries. We hope the leadership will clarify this once and for all.”

The controversy underscores the challenges the DPP faces as it prepares for the 2025 general elections. Maintaining internal democracy and ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants will be critical in avoiding divisions within the party.

While Namalomba’s statement seeks to quell the rumors, the issue highlights the broader need for transparency and consistency in how the party manages its nomination processes.

As political parties across Malawi gear up for next year’s elections, the DPP’s handling of its primaries will be closely watched as a test of its commitment to democratic principles. For now, the party has dismissed the rumors, but with aspirants already questioning the process, the DPP leadership may need to act decisively to preserve unity and trust within its ranks.

