UTM seeks clarification over VP Usi’s endorsement of MCP’s ‘Boma Ndi Lomweli’ slogan

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has expressed uncertainty over recent remarks by Vice President Michael Usi, who publicly endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with the slogan “Boma Ndi Lomweli,” implying continued support for the current administration.

Usi, a senior UTM figure, made the controversial statement during a voter registration campaign in Mwanza, urging Malawians to register and vote for the continuation of development initiatives under the MCP-led government.

UTM Questions VP’s Position

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala has said the party is seeking clarity on Usi’s remarks, emphasizing that UTM has previously declared it is no longer part of the governing Tonse Alliance.

“There is a need to seek clarification from the Vice President, who remains a member of UTM. As we have consistently stated, UTM is not in government and no longer part of the alliance. His words may carry significant political implications, and we need to understand his intent,” said Njawala.

Njawala added that the UTM leadership would engage Usi to better understand his position, especially given the party’s recent distancing from the alliance formed ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

Mixed Reactions to Usi’s Remarks

The Vice President’s endorsement of MCP has sparked mixed reactions within the political sphere.

Political analyst Victor Chisale believes Usi’s statement could signal internal discord within the Tonse Alliance or a personal realignment with MCP’s agenda.

“If the Vice President, a key figure of UTM, endorses MCP in such a direct manner, it raises questions about his loyalty to his party. It could also be an indication of broader political calculations ahead of 2025,” said Chisale.

VP Defends Development Efforts

In his speech, Usi highlighted the current administration’s commitment to addressing challenges like hunger and infrastructure development, urging voters to ensure continuity by supporting the governing coalition.

However, his omission of direct references to UTM or its leadership in his remarks has fueled speculation about his political alignment.

The Road Ahead

The UTM’s call for clarification underscores ongoing tensions within the Tonse Alliance and could reshape the political dynamics ahead of the 2025 elections.

As UTM continues to define its stance, observers will be watching closely to see whether Usi’s remarks represent an isolated instance or a larger shift in the alliance’s fragile unity.

MCP’s Response

While the MCP has not officially commented on Usi’s statement, party insiders reportedly view the endorsement as a sign of growing support within the alliance.

The Vice President’s remarks, made during a critical voter registration drive, may influence perceptions of both MCP and UTM among Malawians, as the country prepares for a heated election cycle.

