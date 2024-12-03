Zativuta! Reports shows that disasters have already, so far, affected over 48,000 Malawians

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has issued a grim update on the impact of the 2024/25 rainy season, revealing that over 48,000 Malawians have been affected by various disasters, including stormy rains, strong winds, hailstorms, heavy rains, and lightning strikes.

As of now, 10,833 households have been impacted, with 11 deaths recorded. Eight of the fatalities were caused by lightning strikes, while three others resulted from collapsing walls and roofs. Additionally, 79 people have been injured, the majority of which are due to lightning and damage caused by structural collapses.

Dodma Commissioner Charles Kalemba reported that the department has been actively responding to the crisis, providing food and non-food items to affected households. These relief items include maize, beans, blankets, and plastic sheets for temporary roofing. Kalemba emphasized that relief operations are ongoing, as the department continues to provide much-needed assistance to those affected by the storms.

With lightning being a major contributor to both fatalities and injuries, Dodma has issued a public safety warning, urging Malawians to exercise caution. The department advises people to monitor weather forecasts closely and avoid outdoor activities when thunderstorms are predicted.

Dodma also cautioned against seeking shelter under trees or other tall objects during thunderstorms, as these can increase the risk of lightning strikes. Instead, people are encouraged to find enclosed shelters during such weather conditions.

The relief effort from Dodma is ongoing, with more interventions expected as the rainy season continues. The department remains committed to assisting those whose homes and livelihoods have been severely impacted by the recent storms and weather-related disasters.

