Karonga CSOs challenged to improve GBV case documentation, management

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has challenged civil society organizations (CSOs) operating in Karonga to further enhance their collaboration and coordination in order to improve documentation and management of gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the district.

CCJP Gender Officer at the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Stella Zimba-Wella, emphasized that coordinated service delivery can play a vital role in ensuring that survivors of violence, abuse, and exploitation not only access justice, but also gets healing and hope.

Zimba-Wella made the remarks when she opened a two-day training for CSO leaders in Karonga. CCJP National Office has organized the training with financial support from NCA-DCA Malawi Joint Country Programme through a project titled “Enhancing Effective Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Women and Girls from Gender-based Violence through Improved Justice Delivery, self-advocacy and Self-activism”.

The project, which is taking place at Thunduzi Beach and Campsite at Chilumba, is being implemented in Traditional Authorities in Kyungu, Kilupula and Mwakawoko.

Representatives from FOCUS, Lusubilo, Kachila Youth Initiative, Karonga Women Forum, Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Future Planning for the Child (FPC), Foundation for Women and Girls Empowerment, Pamoza Tingakwaniska Youth Organization, Plan International, Karonga District Social Welfare Office and Save the Children are attending the training.

Zimba-Wella said the main objective of the training is to strengthen referral pathways, improve case documentation and management skills, and foster collaboration through joint monitoring.

“The theme of this training is a testament to our collective determination to transform our good intentions into tangible outcomes. It is not enough to care about the issues; we must act with precision, efficiency, and collaboration. This training is an opportunity to bridge gaps, align our strategies, and create a unified system that works for everyone, especially the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.

Added Zimba-Wella: “Referral pathways and reporting mechanisms are the backbone of any robust protection system. They are the channels through which survivors navigate their journey toward safety and justice. Yet, these systems are only as effective as the people managing them. When we streamline these pathways, make them accessible, and train stakeholders to use them efficiently, we give survivors not just a lifeline, but a chance to reclaim their dignity.”

Zimba-Wella further stressed that properly documented cases provide evidence that can influence legal proceedings, inform policy changes, and secure funding for interventions.

She, however, cautioned the participants that poor documentation can lead to missed opportunities, prolonged suffering, and the disempowerment of those who trust us with their stories.

She said the training has, therefore, been designed to the participants to refine skills for documenting and managing cases in a way that respects confidentiality, upholds ethical standards, and ensures accuracy.

“Let us seize this moment to learn, to grow, and to build a network that will serve as a beacon of hope for all those in need,” appealed Zimba-Wella.

In her remarks, Karonga District Social Welfare Officer, Ireen Mwenelupembe, said Karonga is one of the districts still grappling with GBV cases despite combined efforts by the government and CSOs to root out the vice.

Mwenelupembe therefore commended CCJP for taking the initiative to equip the players rights with the skills that would enable them to serve their clients better.

