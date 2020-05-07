Crossroads Hotel retrenches staff due to Covid-19

Cross Roads Hotel in Lilongwe has become the first company in Malawi to retrench staff due to the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Management has confirmed the rentrenchment of 20 staff.

“We are not making enough money due to the Coronavirus, as we don’t have guests because of lockdown in most countries as well as the ban on flights,” said a senior manager.

But the retrenched staff, who have worked for the hotel for less than one year, are up in arms against the rentrenchment package.

One of the retrenched staff, Tambulani Pasadi said the rentreched staff have just been given a month salary in lieu of notice.

“This is not enough. What can I do with K40000? We need surveillance pay, the notice pay as well as leave grant,” said Pasadi who had been with the company for eight months.

The hospitality industry has been hit hard due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

