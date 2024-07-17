CSEC calls for urgent action on the 2024 MSCE geography exam blunder

The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has expressed its deep concerns over the serious omission of the map in the Geography Paper I of the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations administered on Tuesday, 16th July, 2024.

It argues that this critical error, involving a 25 mark question out of 110, highlights significant flaws in the planning, preparation, and vetting protocols of the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB).

In an official communiqué signed by Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe and Board Chairperson Dr Limbani Nsapato, seen by Nyasa Times, the coalition observes that “such an oversight reveals alarming deficiencies in coordination and quality assurance processes. It compromises the integrity of the examination and undermines trust in our educational assessment systems. The impact on candidates is severe, as their preparedness and performance have been unfairly jeopardized.”

CSEC has therefore asked MANEB to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify and rectify the root cause and enforce accountability measures against those responsible to prevent future occurrences.

Again, it has called for implementation of stricter quality assurance protocols to ensure no critical components are overlooked in future examinations.

It has also called for provision of transparent and fair remedial actions for all affected candidates to ensure their grades are not adversely impacted.

Finally, CSEC has called for increased oversight and monitoring within MANEB to guarantee adherence to established guidelines and protocols.

“CSEC remains committed to advocating for high standards in our education system and urges all stakeholders to work together to restore confidence in the MSCE Examination process,” reads the concluding part of the communiqué.

In a related development, education expert Wesley Mwambakulu, has called for re-admission of the Geography Paper I examinations following this gross error.

Speaking to the local media, Mwambakulu said the development was unfortunate and showed incompetence among some officers at MANEB, adding that the trend would affect education standards in Malawi.

In Blantyre, police have arrested 18-year-old Mable Kasamba and 27-year-old Patrick Kachepa for cheating using phones during a Physics paper at Namikasi Secondary School.

The supervisor at the centre, Louis Chakwela, was tipped that Kasamba (an external candidate) had a smart phone in the examination room and when she was searched by female invigilators, she was found with the gadget and it was discovered that all the answers to the examination questions were being forwarded to her by Kachepa who she said was her part time teacher.

The 2024 MSCE Examinations will end on July 26 with minor subjects Metalwork, Woodwork and Creative Arts.

