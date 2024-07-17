Bon Kalindo threatens demos in 10 days over electoral registration and new tax measures

Restless and defiant Bon Kalindo, leader of a pressure group calling itself Malawi First, The People First, has warned that he will mobilise Malawians to hold demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) over electoral registration and new tax measures.

At a press briefing in Lilongwe today, Kalindo said MRA is rolling out the excise tax stamps on various products in a bid to boost revenue collection and curb consumption of goods hazardous to health.

Kalindo, however, is arguing that the initiative will hurt businesses and has demanded suspension of its implementation to pave way for consultations.

He further said his group the use of national identity cards in electoral registration demanding the use of other alternatives such as birth certificates.

“We therefore give MRA, NRB, MEC and Malawi Government 10 days to look into these pertinent issues affecting Malawians.

“Malawi First will have no other options but to call for nationwide demonstrations,” said Kalindo, reading from a statement.

Kalindo has been vehemently vocal the past years against economic and political governance of the President Lazarus Chakwera-led Tonse Alliance.

He was acquitted just few days ago after being charged with conspiracy to cause public disorder.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!