Usi continues with Chilima’s civil service reform agenda: Shakes Chikwawa Council with unannounced visit

Taking a cue from his fallen boss, Dr Saulos Chilima, whose part of the reform agenda was punctuality in civil service, Vice President Michael Usi has sent shock waves to civil servants in the country that he means business.

According to eye-witnesses, Usi, today, arrived unannounced in Chikwawa by 7 am to appreciate public service delivery in the district. He began his tour by visiting the office of the District Commissioner Nahir Kamba where he found him in the office , something that Usi expressed satisfaction.

However, after arriving at Chikwawa District Hospital, Usi walked straight to the director of health and social services Grace Momba’s office where he found that she was not in the office.

Usi then requested for Momba’s contacts and called her right away only to find that she was around the hospital premises attending to some issues.

This incident, arguably, has revived in many the memories of Chilima who, on several occasions, made unannounced visits to public office to get first hand information on the effectiveness of public service delivery in the country.

The gesture, according to analysts, represents President Lazarus Chakwera’s continuity of the reform agenda which Chilima championed and now being led by Usi.

“What we are seeing in this gesture is that Usi is telling us he is continuing with what Chilima was doing,” said George Chaima.

Recently, Usi announced the retention of all staff members who worked for his predecessor Saulos Chilima, who died after a plane he was flying in went down in Chikangawa Forest on June 10 2024.

Director of Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri, confirmed the development in an interview.

The move has affected both political appointees and technical staff working for the Office of the Vice President and comes as the new veep is consolidating his position, both politically and in government.

Phiri, who also served as Chilima’s official spokesperson, said Usi asked everyone who might want to continue serving to do so.

“I am pleased to confirm that the new Vice President, Dr Michael Bizwick Usi, has decided to retain all the staff assembled by his predecessor unless the need arises to change or add staff.

“This decision demonstrates the Vice President’s commitment to continuity, stability, effective governance and seamless transition,” Phiri said

