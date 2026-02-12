CSEC demands action on rogue education institutions

Malawi’s education think-tank – Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) – has called for decisive enforcement and urgent finalization of the Malawi National Qualifications Framework Bill, following revelations of unrecognized qualifications being awarded by certain training institutions.

In a statement issued on February 12, 2026, CSEC Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe, expressed concern over the prolonged regulatory weakness that has allowed rogue institutions to operate, exploiting unsuspecting students and compromising academic integrity.

While commending the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) for bringing the matter to public attention, Kondowe emphasized that more needs to be done.

“Regulation cannot be exercised with kid gloves when the futures of Malawi’s young people are at stake. The coalition is therefore urging NCHE and TEVETA to fully exploit their enforcement powers, close illegal institutions, prosecute offenders, and publicly blacklist non-compliant entities,” he stressed.

The absence of a comprehensive national qualifications framework has contributed to regulatory fragmentation and loopholes that rogue operators exploit, prompting CSEC to call for the urgent finalization and enactment of the Malawi National Qualifications Framework Bill to strengthen quality assurance, align academic and technical education pathways, and enhance international comparability of qualifications.

According to Kondowe, unrecognised qualifications are not minor administrative irregularities, but a direct assault on academic integrity, labour market credibility, and national development.

“The coalition is urging sustained joint inspections, publication of an accessible national register of accredited institutions and programs, and the establishment of a protected whistle-blower mechanism to report malpractice. Accountability must extend to systemic lapses that allowed this malpractice to flourish,” he added, calling for firm, lawful, and transparent enforcement to restore sanity, protect students, and safeguard the integrity of Malawi’s education system.

