CSEC, Parliamentary Committee on Education fault govt over classroom wall tragedy

Civil Society Education Coalition Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe, and Parliamentary Committee Chair on Education, Dr Elias Chakwera on Sunday visited Natchengwa Primary School, in Zomba where four learners died and more than 30 others sustained injuries of various degrees when the wall of the school block collapsed on them.

Kondowe said what happened at Sub-Traditional Authority (Sub-T/A)Ngwelero in Mayaka—53 kilometres east of Zomba City—was avoidable.

“As CSEC we are deeply concerned with what happened here in Zomba,” said Kondowe.

He said the incident happened because the Ministry of Education failed to carry out supervision role.

On his part, Chakwera asked government to give supervisors adequate resources such as motorcycles, and even vehicles so that they are able to do supervision work.

The block, which used to be Standard 3B, was constructed by the school committee to supplement the shortage of classes at the school, which has 930 pupils.

Standard 3B and Standard 3A housed 116 pupils each.

Natchengwa primary school started in 2008 with only standard one and two but now the school has classes from standard one to seven.

The school currently has 960 learners with 12 teachers.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka, who visited some of the pupils admitted to hospital, said his ministry would institute investigations to understand the situation further.

