CSEC to pressure Malawi govt to introduce tax measures for financing education sector

December 17, 2020 Wanangwa Mtawali-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) and its member organisations have teamed up in what they call a “tax justice movement” that will be lobbying for fair tax collection deals to finance Malawi’s “troubled” education sector.

CSEC Board Chairperson, Jennifer Mkandawire, talking to journalists after the meeting
Some of the participants to the meeting

This was made known Tuesday in the Capital, Lilongwe, during a tax justice meeting organized by CSEC to enable the coalition’s members strategize on how they would go about advancing their movement and advocacy.

CSEC Board Chairperson, Jennifer Mkandawire, told Nyasa Times that their focus is mainly on the cost of financing the new ten year (2020-2030) Malawi Ministry of Education National Education Investment Plan (NESIP), saying the plan has a funding gap estimated at MK5.1 trillion.

Information Nyasa Times has seen shows that the cost of financing NESIP is estimated at MK9.8 trillion with resources from government projected at MK4.1 trillion.

“We want to focus on how do we ensure that the government collects the MK5.1 trillion. How do we guide or provide information to help government raise such funds.

“A lot of financial resources, whether tax or donor aid, are lost through corruption. We want to ensure that government strengthens the tax collection systems by sealing all corruption holes so that, as a nation, we are able to collect enough resources to finance crucial sectors such as education,” said Mkandawire.

She further said the financing to education should focus more especially on school infrastructure, noting that an estimated 2.1 million children in Malawi are still learning under trees.

Mkandawire also said there is need for money to train more teachers and buy learning materials.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Ex-minister Henry Mussa’s case goes for trial Jan 13: Is he victim of political persecution?

Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has set January 13, 2021 as the date when the case where former cabinet...

Close