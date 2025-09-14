CSEIF urges Malawians to rise above division, uphold constitutionalism during elections

The Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) has urged Malawians to rise above division and uphold constitutionalism during the 16 September 2025 General Elections, stressing that this year’s polls are a defining moment for the country’s democracy.

CSEIF National Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, in a statement released on Sunday, challenged stakeholders – political leaders, media, security agencies, and civil society – to share responsibility of preserving national unity, emphasizing that elections must not become a trigger for division, hatred, or conflict.

“These elections are not just about electing leaders; they are a solemn test of our collective commitment to democracy, peace, and the rule of law. They present both an opportunity to consolidate democratic gains and a risk that, if mishandled, could fracture public trust in the very foundations of our republic,” said Kondowe.

According to the CSEIF National Chairperson, peace remains Malawi’s most valuable asset. He warned that democracy could be the ultimate loser where there is no peace.

At this point, Kondowe urged polling staff and security agents to discharge their duties professionally and diligently, ensuring that their conduct neither disrupts the voting process nor undermines the free and genuine expression of the will of the voters.

He also asked registered voters to approach the ballot with confidence that their vote counts and that their choice reflects their conscience, not undue influence.

“Malawians must embrace the truth that the only sacred and legitimate way of winning an election is through the ballot. Opinion polls and social media debates may suggest varying outcomes, but they remain opinions and projections—not verdicts. The real and final decision rests in the heart of every voter, whose voice will resonate through the ballot box on 16th September 2025. In the spirit of democracy, all contestants must be prepared to respect and accept the people’s choice as expressed in the official results,” he said.

On grievance redress mechanisms, Kondowe stressed that democracy is not measured by the absence of disputes, but by how expeditiously and effectively those disputes are resolved.

He said it was therefore imperative that all grievances, whether by voters, parties, or candidates, are addressed promptly, transparently, and fairly through established legal and electoral mechanisms, warning that delay or denial of justice threatens both the credibility of the polls and the stability of the country.

Kondowe further emphasized the need for parties dissatisfied with MEC remedies to retain their right to seek judicial redress.

Turning to domestic and foreign observer missions, the forum urges Malawians to welcome their presence, ensure their access, and value their findings as part of strengthening transparency and accountability.

But Kondowe was quick to point out the need for the observers to ensure their impressions reflect electoral realities, not distortions lest they weaken their credibility and sow confusion, as past experience from the 2019 General Elections has warned us.

He also asked Malawians to always seek to verify any information they receive to avoid amplifying disinformation and misinformation during the electoral period.

“Disinformation and misinformation can fuel anger, discontent, and disrupt the electoral process. CSEIF urges all Malawians to verify before sharing, listen before judging, and unite before dividing. Truth is the oxygen of democracy and lies are its poison. Yielding to disinformation is a choice between patriotism and betrayal; between building our democracy or breaking it. The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority and the police must ensure that misinformation and disinformation are effectively curtailed, and that individuals who violate cybersecurity laws or incite violence are held accountable in accordance with the law,” pleaded Kondowe.

