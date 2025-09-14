Mukuru Bids Farewell to Malawi Under-21 Netball Team Heading to 2025 Youth World Cup in Gibraltar

Mukuru, the official sponsor of the Malawi National Under-21 Netball Team, has bid farewell to the Junior Queens as they set off to represent the nation at the prestigious Netball Youth World Cup 2025 in Gibraltar.

Speaking during the send-off, Mukuru’s Marketing and Partner Lead, Taleetha Bowler, said the company’s sponsorship is rooted in the belief that empowering women and girls creates thriving communities.

“By supporting the Under-21 Netball Team, Mukuru is investing in the next generation of athletes who are not only competing globally but also inspiring young Malawians to dream beyond borders. Netball is not just a game—it is a path to empowerment, education, and new opportunities,” Bowler said.

She added that Mukuru is honoured to journey with the Junior Queens as they carry the spirit of Malawi onto the global stage. Drawing from the success of icons such as Mwawi Kumwenda, who secured life-changing opportunities abroad through netball, Bowler expressed hope that some of the current team’s outstanding players will also attract international opportunities after the tournament.

According to Bowler, the Youth World Cup—often described as the pinnacle of netball competition for players under 21—aligns perfectly with Mukuru’s values, as it challenges young athletes to push their limits both on and off the court.

“For many of these young women, netball has opened doors they never imagined possible—doors to international competition, personal growth, and the chance to inspire future generations,” she said.

In a bid to unite Malawians in support of the Junior Queens, Mukuru will host a special watch party at the Sports Arena in Blantyre for the team’s opening match against Trinidad and Tobago.

Mukuru reaffirmed its commitment to breaking down barriers to financial access, ensuring that families across Malawi can connect, support, and thrive—values that mirror the empowerment the Junior Queens bring to the court.

