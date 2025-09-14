MEC to Declare Official Results Only After Full Electronic and Manual Tally

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that it will only declare the official results of Tuesday’s general election after completing a comprehensive tally of both electronic and manual vote counts.

MEC chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, made the announcement in Lilongwe yesterday during a press briefing, stressing that the move follows a High Court order issued on Thursday. The court directed the Commission to ensure that every vote is carefully verified before results are made public.

Justice Mtalimanja emphasized MEC’s commitment to transparency and credibility, assuring Malawians that both electronic records and physical tally sheets will be cross-checked to prevent discrepancies and disputes.

“While this process may take longer, it is necessary to safeguard the integrity of the elections and build public trust. The results must reflect the true will of the people,” she said.

She appealed to political parties, candidates, and citizens to remain calm and patient as the Commission undertakes this critical phase, and cautioned against circulating unofficial results, noting that only MEC has the mandate to declare the final outcome.

Local and international observers are expected to closely monitor the tallying process to ensure fairness and accountability.

The Commission reaffirmed its stance that the official results will only be announced once all verification procedures have been completed without compromise.

The High Court order, requiring parallel verification of both electronic and manual tallies, has been widely welcomed as an added safeguard against irregularities. Analysts say the decision underscores the growing maturity of Malawi’s democratic institutions, where rule of law and accountability take precedence.

For voters, the decision means results will be not only accurate but also beyond reproach, ensuring that the declared winner commands genuine legitimacy.

In essence, MEC’s cautious approach reflects a deliberate effort to protect the credibility of the electoral process and preserve peace during this decisive period.

