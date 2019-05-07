CSOs bay for Dausi’s blood over setting MEC warehouse on fire

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have demanded for an immediate arrest of minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi for allegedly being responsible for the torching of a warehouse.

Dausi’s involvement in the torching of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) warehouse in Lilongwe came to limelight recently when the country’s Vice President and UTM president Saulos Chilima mentioned the minister as a master minder on the ploy.

“We call upon the Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi to clear his name on allegations that he is responsible for the torching of a warehouse which held amongst other things ballots for a vote recount.

“We believe the allegations made by the Vice President as serious and we call upon relevant authorities to arrest Mr Dausi so that he can answer these allegations,” reads part of the statement read by the HRDC in Lilongwe on Monday.

Led by HRDC Chairperson Timothy Ntambo and his Vice Gift Trapence, they said they need closure on the incident of the night of July 15 2014, fire burnt the warehouse and destroyed some property, including ballot boxes scheduled for a vote recount in a contested Lilongwe City South East parliamentary election.

MEC declared DPP’s Bently Namasasu as winner of the parliamentary poll with 10 956 votes against Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Ulemu Msungama‘s 10 854, a difference of 102 votes.

But two days before a High Court hearing of the case, which followed a failed recount due to an injunction restraining MEC from going ahead with the process, the warehouse caught fire.

HRDC said with UTM Party leader’s revelations, as Chilima was in the governing DPP when the warehouse was on fire, the matter must reach to logical conclusion.

