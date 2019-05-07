Bushiri’s money laundering case: South Africa Police fail to provide evidence,  postponed to Aug 29

May 7, 2019 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

South Africa Police on Tuesday failed to provide evidence in the money laundering case involving leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife propelling the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria, South Africa, to postpone the case to August 29.

Bushiri: Thank you all and continue to pray for us

The hearing was slated for this Friday but the magistrate convened the court Tuesday.

In a statement to his followers on Facebook, Prophet Bushiri wrote: “To all those who are praying and standing with me and my wife for our court appearance which was slated for Friday May 10th, be informed that I appeared today and the court has been adjourned till the 29th of August.”

Bushiri  encouraged his church members to be steadfast in prayer.

“Thank you all and continue to pray for us.”

The Bushiri’s  were arrested early this year  by  the Hawks- members of that country’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations -for alleged fraud and laundering R15 million (about K825 million).

Hawks in South Africa is considered highly skilled in crime investigations.

It investigated former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta brothers over alleged fraud and corrupt-related cases.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From web