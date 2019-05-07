Midwives give government 30 days ultimatum on promotions

Midwives have given the government one month to promote them as they did with the state security agents or face an unspecified action.

Association of Midwives chairperson Dr. Ann Phoya said this on Monday in Zomba during the commemoration of World Midwives Day.

“We want the government to promote the midwives just as it did with the police, the army and the immigration department,” she said.

The government promoted enmasse officers from the Malawi Defence Force, the police and the immigration department in what people said was a ploy over the looming elections since the officers, men and women in uniform will be responsible for handling of the polls.

Phoya also told the government to employ 100 midwives who graduated but the government is failing to employ them.

Chief of Health Services Charles Mwansambo said the government was already working on the promotions of midwives.

He said the government appreciates the enormous work which midwives do in public hospitals.

