Reserve Bank of Malawi chartered plane with cash hover in the air at KIA amid heavy fog

A Reserve Bank of Malawi chartered plane which took huge sums of money for the central bank was forced to delay landing at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Tuesday morning after many attempts due to fog.

Civil Aviation department deputy director Don Chimtengo said the plane was coming from Brussels in Belgium to leave the money with the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

“The plane was just holding in the air, failing to land because of the thickness of the fog. After the fog cleared after sometime, then the plane finally landed,” said Chimtengo.

He said the plane had 11 crew members on board and no one was injured as the plane was airborne for the extra time.

People around the airport, as far as Dowa were surprised to see the plane circling in the air for some time before it landed.

