Lilongwe University of Agriculture  secures funding for construction of hostels 

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Vice Chancellor Professor George Kanyama-Phiri says they have secured funding for the construction of two hostels to address accommodation problems at the college.

Phiri said construction of the hostels – are planning to construct a 4,000-bed hostel at Bunda Campus and a 2,000-bed hostel at the Natural Resources College (NRC) Campus – will start soon after they finalise agreements with the financiers.

“We are pleased to announce that Old Mutual Malawi and M & M have agreed to fund the project. We thank government, which took a very important role in securing this fund because this is a loan, which will need to be repaid,” he said.

Kanyama-Phiri made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the graduation of the third congregation (session 2) of the college.

He said the hostels will drastically address the challenges that the students, particularly girls, face to access accommodation at the campuses.

And commenting on the graduands, the Vice Chancellor said the young men and women are prepared to go an extra mile by not only getting employment, but also creating employment for themselves and others.

“We have programmes that equip the learners with skills to run their own businesses other than scrambling for white-collar jobs only. Malawi needs young people with demonstrable knowledge and skills to help steer national economic agenda through promotion and sustenance of entrepreneurship,” he said.

“Malawi needs people/graduates that can transform agriculture in the modern way. And that is exactly what LUANAR does when preparing these students,” Kanyama-Phiri stressed.

Chairperson of the University Council of Malawi, Professor James Seyani, urged the graduating students to cultivate values of talent, ambition, intellect, discipline, persistence and good fortune if they are to succeed in life.

