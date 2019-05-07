Saenda names Malawi Queens squad to start training for World Cup

Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda has called 20 players to start non-residential training ahead of the World Cup competition set for Liverpool, England from July 12 to 23.

New Zealand based star power Mwai Kumwenda is not available due to an injury.

Date for the training camp will be announced later according to Netball Association of Malawi (NAM).

The squad has Manchester Thunder shooter Joyce Mvula and another London-based Lauren Ngwira of Pulse.

Also in the squad is Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda, Caro Mtukule Ngwira and Sindi Simitowe.

Takondwa Lwazi and Beatrice Mpinganjira are also included in the squad.

The following is the whole squad.

Shooters:

Joyce Mvula (Manchester Thunder)

Alinafe Kamwala (Kukoma Diamonds)

Jane Chimaliro (Civonets)

Jessica Mazengera Sanudi (Kukoma Diamonds)

Grace Chizungulira (Kukoma Diamonds)

Sindi Simtowe Msowoya (Tigresses)

Defenders:

Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda (Kukoma Diamonds)

Caro Mtukule Ngwira (Kukoma Diamonds)

Grace Mwafulilwa Mhango (Tigresses)

Lauren Ngwira (London Pulse)

Martha Dambo (Thunder Queens)

Joanna Kachilika (Thunder Queens)

Madalitso Mkandawire (Blue Eagles)

Maggie Sikwese (Blue Eagles)

Attackers:

Thandie Galeta Saenda (Thunder Queens)

Takondwa Lwazi (Blue Eagles)

Beatrice Mpinganjira (Tigresses)

Shira Dimba (Kukoma Diamonds)

Bridget Kumwenda (Kukoma Diamonds)

Rose Mkanda (Civonets)

