CSOs call upon government to level the play field for appointing Chizuma replacement at ACB

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) – a network of civil society organizations advancing principles of good governance, transparency and accountability – has called upon the Government of Malawi to level the field in the recruitment of the new Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday morning, NAP Board Chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe, said the transition period requires prompt action to ensure continuity and stability within the bureau.

“To appoint a substantive Director General, a transparent and merit-based selection process should be initiated, involving a thorough vetting of candidates to ensure the most qualified individual is chosen. The appointing authority should therefore ensure there is a level playing field to allow competent candidates to compete and the best candidate secure the job,” he said.

Kondowe further stressed the importance of the an objective oversight role by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) in the recruitment process, saying it will help in ensuring that the recruitment is depoliticized and free from external influences.

He added that the transparent recruitment process is essential in ensuring the ongoing support for the ACB is crucial, including adequate funding, resources, and political backing, to empower the bureau in its critical role of upholding integrity within the public sector.

Commenting on the appointment of Hilary Chilomba as the acting ACB Director General following the expiry of Ms Martha Chizuma’s contract last Friday, Kondowe described the development as a pivotal moment for the bureau.

In her press statement dated June 4, 2024, ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, assured stakeholders that all the bureau’s operations are going on smoothly.

Ndala asked the stakeholders to give Chilomba support to enable him perform in his acting capacity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!